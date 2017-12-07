Aker to Design Johan Castberg FPSO Accommodations

Aker Solutions won a contract from Sembcorp Marine to design the living quarters for the Johan Castberg development's floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO).







The work scope includes detailed design engineering of the living quarters and technical specifications for the equipment and supplies required for Sembcorp to construct the accommodation unit for the Statoil-operated development. Johan Castberg is the largest oil discovery in the Norwegian Barents Sea



Aker Solutions has been directly involved in the Johan Castberg development since its earliest phases, providing concept studies and front-end engineering design that have helped drive down costs. As previously announced, the company earlier this week won contracts from Statoil to supply the subsea production system for Johan Castberg and design the FPSO's topside.



Work on the accommodation unit will be carried out at Aker Solutions' locations in Oslo and Mumbai, starting in the current quarter. Delivery is scheduled for the second half of 2018.



Sembcorp Marine, a global provider of integrated offshore and marine engineering solutions, will be constructing the living quarters at its shipyard in Singapore for Statoil.



The parties agreed to not disclose the financial value of the contract, which will be booked as part of Aker Solutions' fourth-quarter order intake.