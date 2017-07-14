Acorus Denied Access to Paris MoU Region
M/V Acorus vessel was detained in Port of Asprogirpos (Elefsis) - Greece on 6 July 2017. This is the third detention in the Paris MoU region within the last 36 months.
M/V Acorus vessel was detained in Port of Asprogirpos (Elefsis) - Greece on 6 July 2017. This is the third detention in the Paris MoU region within the last 36 months.
Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week
Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News