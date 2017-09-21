C-Map Acquires I-SEA

C-MAP, a supplier of digital marine cartography and cloud-based mapping solutions, has announced the acquisition of i-Sea AS, a technology and consulting company focused on the marine sector.
Located in Oslo, Norway, i-Sea has a proven track-record of designing, developing and operating maritime solutions at scale. Based on in-house technology, i-Sea developed and launched Embark, in 2015, a user-friendly, cross-platform application for the boating community. With more than 160,000 Embark users, i-Sea uses its scalable technology platform to create and deliver smart and beautiful nautical maps to boaters around the world.