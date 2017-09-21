C-Map Acquires I-SEA

Related News

Maria Seen Strengthening into Major Hurricane

A second powerful storm in as many weeks was bearing down on a string of battered Caribbean islands, with forecasters saying Maria would strengthen rapidly into…

DMA Afloats Ambitious Project Blue INNOship II

Digitalisation and new business models will be in focus of the research and innovation project Blue INNOship II, which was…

THE Alliance Sets $50 Mln Insolvency Contingency Fund

Remarks from Federal Maritime Commissioner William P. Doyle at the FTR Transportation Conference 2017, Indianapolis, Ind.

Artists Pay Tribute to Historic Russian Icebreaker

In 1977 Russian nuclear icebreaker Arktika became the world's first surface ship to reach the North Pole. Now 40 years later…

Baltic Index Extends Gaining Streak

Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, rose for a sixth consecutive session…

BMT Debuts VENARI-85 MCM Concept Design

BMT has launched VENARI-85, a new mine countermeasure (MCM) concept design said it be capable of clearing mines faster over…

SAR is Global Responsibility: IMO

​Search and rescue (SAR) is a humanitarian process, aimed at assisting persons in distress, without regard to the nationality…

Dryad Maritime Urges for Overhaul of Maritime Intelligence Industry

Dryad Maritime is calling on the maritime industry to develop a Standardisation Agreement (STANAG) setting minimum standards…