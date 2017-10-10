Wärtsilä Acquires Guidance Marine

Wärtsilä has acquired Guidance Marine Limited, a technology leader within the marine industry for sensor solutions relating to dynamic positioning and other vessel control systems, such as collision avoidance and remote control operations.

Wärtsilä said it is committed to providing technologies needed to enhance “intelligent” shipping, whereby digital solutions will improve the efficiency, safety and profit earning capabilities. According to Wärtsilä, the acquisition of Guidance Marine will enhance its capabilities in the areas essential for more intelligent vessel navigation such as situational awareness and near-field measurement.

Maik Stoevhase, Director, Automation, Navigation & Communication, Wärtsilä Marine Solutions, said, “Guidance Marine's core competences are wide ranging and include the development of sophisticated positional measurement sensors and systems for high accuracy control applications. These competences complement our own activities in the field of radar technology, navigation and dynamic positioning, by joining forces we can certainly further accelerate the introduction of solutions that will take shipping into a new era of efficiency.”

Jan Grothusen, CEO at Guidance Marine, said, “Joining forces with the Wärtsilä Corporation presents an exciting opportunity for Guidance Marine to work alongside a major player in the marine industry. We are committed to continue serving all our customers, whilst at the same time looking forward to bringing them faster access to new products and technologies. This partnership provides a significant step change in developing the future of maritime positioning and navigation where the integration of multi-modal sensor technologies is a key factor in the delivery of 'intelligent' vessels.”

Guidance Marine is a privately owned company with offices in the U.K., Singapore and the U.S. It employs more than 50 people worldwide. Founded in 1991, the company has developed in-house capabilities, including a dozen patents for various technologies and a ready portfolio of closely related products. In its research and development activities, the company has also established strong connections with a number of U.K. universities. In 2016, Guidance Marine's turnover was £6.3 million ($8.3 million).