Adamou Joins VesselsValue's Board of Directors

Online valuation and data provider VesselsValue announced the appointment of Dr. Alexander Adamou to its board of directors.

As an experienced mathematician and modeler in the shipping industry, Adamou will oversee the scientific research that underpins the company’s products in his new role as chief scientist. Adamou first joined VesselsValue in 2010, when he led the development of the company’s first asset valuation model.

With a first class degree in Mathematics from Cambridge University and a PhD in Applied Mathematics from Imperial College London, Adamou will use his expertise to set the strategic direction for VesselValue’s modelling activities.

Supported by a growing team of talented data scientists, mathematicians and physicists, Adamou will drive forward VesselsValue’s research and development to meet clients’ needs.

Adamou said, "I am excited to take up a full-time scientific position at VesselsValue. The company has data assets and software development capabilities unrivalled in the Maritime and Aviation industries. The potential to use statistical methods to extract business intelligence from data and deliver it quickly, reliably and usefully to clients, is enormous.

"I cannot recall a time when supply chains have been more in the spotlight than now, generating a desire for new products in the market to make sense of them. Moreover, I am encouraged by how heavily VesselsValue is investing in scientific research to tackle difficult problems in estimation and forecasting, allowing us to offer unique products and services in Shipping, Aviation, and beyond. I look forward to sharing the fruits of this investment with our clients."