Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Diana Addendum to Time Charter with Rio Tinto

June 7, 2017

Sideris GS. Photo: Diana Shipping Inc.

 Diana Shipping, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, has agreed to extend and increase the time charter rate of the present time charter contract with Singapore-based Rio Tinto Shipping (Asia) for one of its Capesize dry bulk vessels, the m/v Sideris GS.

 
The global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels added that the contract is for a period of minimum 13 months to maximum 17 months.
 
 The new gross charter rate is US$13,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties. The new charter period is expected to commence on June 20, 2017. 
 
The m/v Sideris GS is currently chartered, as previously announced, at a gross charter rate of US$6,500 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.
 
The “Sideris GS” is a 174,186 dwt Capesize dry bulk vessel built in 2006.
 
The employment extension of “Sideris GS” is anticipated to generate approximately US$5.07 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.
 
Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 51 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 14 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 23 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet is approximately 5.9 million dwt with a weighted average age of 7.85 years.
 
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover May 2017 - The Marine Propulsion Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

