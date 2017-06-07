Diana Addendum to Time Charter with Rio Tinto

Diana Shipping, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, has agreed to extend and increase the time charter rate of the present time charter contract with Singapore-based Rio Tinto Shipping (Asia) for one of its Capesize dry bulk vessels, the m/v Sideris GS.

The global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels added that the contract is for a period of minimum 13 months to maximum 17 months.

The new gross charter rate is US$13,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties. The new charter period is expected to commence on June 20, 2017.

The m/v Sideris GS is currently chartered, as previously announced, at a gross charter rate of US$6,500 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.

The “Sideris GS” is a 174,186 dwt Capesize dry bulk vessel built in 2006.

The employment extension of “Sideris GS” is anticipated to generate approximately US$5.07 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 51 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 14 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 23 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet is approximately 5.9 million dwt with a weighted average age of 7.85 years.