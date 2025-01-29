ADNOC Opts for Seagliders for Offshore Energy Crew Transportation

ADNOC Logistics and Services (ADNOC L&S), part of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), has partnered with an Abu Dhabi seaglider operator to introduce REGENT seagliders into its fleet for offshore energy logistics services.

The seagliders will provide high-speed, zero-emission transport of passengers to and from offshore energy infrastructure.

Seaglider technology represents an innovative solution to increase efficiency in maritime transportation and advance the energy transition.

ADNOC L&S will use the all-electric seagliders to transport people to and from offshore energy infrastructure.

Seaglider commute times are on par with helicopter times while simultaneously offering more than 70% speed advantage compared to equivalent maritime transportation options.

The seaglider’s innovative design enables the vessel to operate in three modes - floating at the dock, foiling in harbors, and flying over open waters - providing convenience and comfort at high speeds, up to 180 mph (300kph) for routes up to 180 miles (300 km).

“REGENT could ask for no better end user for seagliders in UAE than the largest energy producer in the country and leader in innovation and sustainability. Seagliders will drastically reduce the time, cost, and emissions of offshore energy logistics, and we look forward to working together to set a new standard for the energy industry,” said Billy Thalheimer, Co-founder and CEO, REGENT.