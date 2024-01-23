Advanced Polymer Coatings Starts Factory Expansion

Protective tank coatings manufacturer Advanced Polymer Coatings (APC) announced an expansion of its factory, an investment central to its plans to increase its market share of the chemical and product tanker markets.

APC President David Keehan said the renovation of its Avon, Ohio factory will almost double its size to 42,000 sq. ft., and a new automated manufacturing system will start production later this year, quadrupling manufacturing capacity of its MarineLINE protective cargo tank coating and ChemLINE products for rail and industrial clients.

Keehan said exports presently account for 75 percent of sales and will remain a key component to APC’s growth strategy. “We want to expand more into various markets globally,” he said. “We have a strong presence in China but see a lot of growth potential for MarineLINE and ChemLINE in many other parts of the world. For instance, Japanese ship owners and shipyards have preferred stainless steel tanks but we believe MarineLINE’s powerful advantages will attract more business.”



Contruction work begins at Advanced Polymer Coatings factory in Avon, Ohio. Image courtesy APC