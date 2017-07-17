Marine Link
Monday, July 17, 2017

ABS Updates Advisory Ahead of 2020 Global Sulfur Cap

July 17, 2017

 ABS said it has updated the ABS Advisory on Exhaust Gas Scrubber Systems (Scrubber Advisory) to help industry prepare for IMO’s 2020 global sulfur cap.
 
Central to the impending 2020 global sulfur cap are requirements to reduce the sulfur oxide (SOx) emissions from ships. Installation of exhaust gas cleaning systems (EGCS), commonly referred to as scrubbers, is a potential solution for owners looking to comply with the upcoming requirements. This updated Advisory includes background on air emission regulations and explores the different types of available scrubber technologies along with the associated installation and operational challenges for each.
  
Helping the industry prepare for upcoming air emission requirements, ABS introduced a scrubber-ready notation, providing guidance for owners who are planning to retrofit their vessel with a SOx scrubber at a future date. By looking ahead during the design phase and accounting for possible retrofits in the future, owners are better prepared for future regulatory requirements and able to more cost-effectively retrofit their vessels.
 
ABS also published the ABS Guide for Exhaust Emission Abatement which applies to vessels fitted with an exhaust emission abatement system, including SOx scrubbers, selective catalytic reduction systems and exhaust gas recirculation for nitrous oxide (NOx) emission control. ABS said it can provide further support by completing a techno-economic analysis of the arrangements. Such studies consider the impact of capital and operating expenses to determine the life cycle cost of the installation, providing critical information to support vessel owners and operators in the decision making process.
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jul 2017 - The Marine Communications Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News