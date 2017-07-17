ABS Updates Advisory Ahead of 2020 Global Sulfur Cap
Central to the impending 2020 global sulfur cap are requirements to reduce the sulfur oxide (SOx) emissions from ships. Installation of exhaust gas cleaning systems (EGCS), commonly referred to as scrubbers, is a potential solution for owners looking to comply with the upcoming requirements. This updated Advisory includes background on air emission regulations and explores the different types of available scrubber technologies along with the associated installation and operational challenges for each.
Helping the industry prepare for upcoming air emission requirements, ABS introduced a scrubber-ready notation, providing guidance for owners who are planning to retrofit their vessel with a SOx scrubber at a future date. By looking ahead during the design phase and accounting for possible retrofits in the future, owners are better prepared for future regulatory requirements and able to more cost-effectively retrofit their vessels.
ABS also published the ABS Guide for Exhaust Emission Abatement which applies to vessels fitted with an exhaust emission abatement system, including SOx scrubbers, selective catalytic reduction systems and exhaust gas recirculation for nitrous oxide (NOx) emission control. ABS said it can provide further support by completing a techno-economic analysis of the arrangements. Such studies consider the impact of capital and operating expenses to determine the life cycle cost of the installation, providing critical information to support vessel owners and operators in the decision making process.