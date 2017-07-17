ABS Updates Advisory Ahead of 2020 Global Sulfur Cap

Related News

Rugged Propulsion System Designed for the Swamps

A new all-terrain vessel propulsion system specially engineered and built for operation in extreme shallow water, riverine…

WinGD X52 Diesel FAT and TAT Completed

Following an extensive test program in the presence of eight classification societies, the latest development in Winterthur…

Turkish Navy Monitoring Drilling Vessel near Cyprus

Turkey has sent two ships and a submarine to monitor a drilling vessel in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, the military said on Thursday, in a move likely to increase…

Labor Agreement Reached at Newport News Shipbuilding

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) said United Steelworkers Local 8888 members at its Newport News Shipbuilding division have voted 1…

Qatar LNG Flows Unaffected by Crisis -Shell

Qatari exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) remain stable amid ongoing tension between the world's biggest LNG exporter and its neighbours, an executive for Royal Dutch Shell said on Monday.

Acorus Denied Access to Paris MoU Region

M/V Acorus vessel was detained in Port of Asprogirpos (Elefsis) - Greece on 6 July 2017. This is the third detention in the…

Giant Iceberg Breaks off Antarctica

One of the biggest icebergs on record has broken away from Antarctica, scientists said on Wednesday, creating an extra hazard…

China Acquires Global Ports: FT

With the aim to dominate maritime industry China has been acquiring overseas ports with huge investments which crossed USD 20 bln last year…