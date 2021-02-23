AecorLink to Deliver Internet to Wasaline’s Aurora Botnia

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 23, 2021

Aurora Botnia (Image: Wasaline)

Aurora Botnia (Image: Wasaline)

Swedish maritime internet service provider AecorLink said it has been appointed to deliver highspeed Internet to Wasaline´s brand new ferry - Aurora Botnia.

Wasaline has been using AecorLink broadband service since 2017, on the ferry Wasa Express. Wasaline has had the first long distance shore to ship, satellite free, highspeed internet connection to a ferry. AecorLink will provide an updated version of the shore to ship microwave system to match the stable, low latency and highspeed internet services offered to passengers on the new top modern ferry Aurora Botnia.

What's In Your Workboat - WindServe Odyssey

Editor`s note
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News