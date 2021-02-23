AecorLink to Deliver Internet to Wasaline’s Aurora Botnia

Swedish maritime internet service provider AecorLink said it has been appointed to deliver highspeed Internet to Wasaline´s brand new ferry - Aurora Botnia.

Wasaline has been using AecorLink broadband service since 2017, on the ferry Wasa Express. Wasaline has had the first long distance shore to ship, satellite free, highspeed internet connection to a ferry. AecorLink will provide an updated version of the shore to ship microwave system to match the stable, low latency and highspeed internet services offered to passengers on the new top modern ferry Aurora Botnia.