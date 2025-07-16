AEGIR-Marine Appoints New CEO

AEGIR-Marine has announced the appointment of Peter Ritskes as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1st, 2025. Peter succeeds Jaap de Lange, who led the company with

dedication and vision over the past five years.

Under Jaap’s leadership, AEGIR-Marine strengthened its position in the global maritime industry, expanding its network with new offices in the Americas, Dubai, Greece, and Türkiye. He also

spearheaded several key developments, including the formation of a supply chain department, restructuring of product groups, and a cultural awareness program.

As Peter steps into the role, he brings international experience from previous leadership

roles at Deloitte, DSM and within the energy transition space. Since joining AEGIR-Marine’s

Executive Board, he has become a key part of the company’s strategic direction and people-

focused approach.

Peter will lead the Executive Board as AEGIR-Marine continues its mission to be the most trusted

maritime service provider in the world, combining technical expertise with long-term partnerships

and a people-first mindset.