AEGIR-Marine Adds Stabilizer Repair Services

AEGIR-Marine, full service provider for stern tube seals and propulsion systems for the maritime industry, said it has added stabilizer and steering gear repair services to its portfolio of maritime services. In February 2017 the company reinforced its team with Alan, a specialist in stabilizer engineering services. The Dutch company works with brand independent parts and provides service and parts for all major propulsion systems. AEGIR-Marine is now able to offer its ship owning customers a complete and integrated overhaul service.

Of all the stabilizers, 99 percent are applied in navy and cruise ships and ferries. In cruise ships and ferries to prevent passengers from becoming sea sick. Navy vessels have to be swift and agile and are therefore sensitive for rolling. Which adds to the risk of the ship heeling over. Stabilizers are mounted to damp this undesired movement. AEGIR-Marine is strongly represented in this part of the maritime industry. Therefore, by the end of 2017 AEGIR-Marine aims to have trained two more employees in this field, to form a team of three stabilizer experts.

Currently, AEGIR-Marine employs 43 specialized engineers worldwide; in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and North and South America. The company works with a pool of 13 propulsion specialists and 15 seal specialists in EMEA.

Martin Visser, Service Director AEGIR-Marine Group, said, “We are pleased to add these specialized services to our portfolio. The first reactions from the market are encouraging. Customers really like the idea of a total propulsion service package from one source. AEGIR-Marine is able to offer stabilizer repair services to new, as well as to our existing clients in the cruise, navy and ferry industry. In our contacts we notice that ship-owners could do without the hassle of coordinating several parties to repair their ships. Ship-owners want to focus on their core business transporting cargo and they need strategic partners to maintain their vessels. In a time of ruthless competition, ship owners are constantly looking for ways to improve this. And in this quest AEGIR-Marine is standing side-by-side with its clients.”