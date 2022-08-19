Marine Link
Monday, August 22, 2022
AET Awards Maritime Scholarships

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 19, 2022

(Photo: Texas A&M University - Galveston)

Tanker shipping company AET said it has awarded 10 scholarships in partnership with the Texas A&M Foundation at the Texas A&M University Galveston Campus.

The university is home to the Texas A&M Maritime Academy, one of seven maritime academies in the United States, offering a specialized maritime training and education program.

The scholarship initiative supports undergraduate students majoring in Maritime Transportation for their bachelor’s degree program, aspiring to become deck officers.

"By awarding scholarships, we aim to empower students with skills to become valuable members of the global maritime sector," AET said.

