AET Unveils Shuttle Tanker for Long-term Charter to Petrobras

Tanker shipping company AET on Thursday named its newest vessel, Eagle Crato, the final of three Suezmax Dynamic Positioning (DP2) shuttle tankers purpose-built for long-term charter to Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, based on the agreement signed in February 2020.

The Eagle Crato was unveiled at a naming ceremony held at the Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) Shipyard in Geoje, South Korea. Eagle Crato will be delivered to AET on Friday, and subsequently to Petrobras to commence her operations in the Brazilian Basin in a few weeks, joining her sisters, Eagle Colatina and Eagle Cambe, plus six other DPSTs which AET already operates for Petrobras.

The 155,000 DWT shuttle tanker was built to Petrobras’ technical requirements and will operate to IMO NOx Tier 3 and SOx emission requirements. Eagle Crato is classed with ABS and equipped with electrical-driven Variable Frequency Drive cargo pumps and high-power thrusters for enhanced fuel efficiency. Eagle Crato is also fully capable of operating in weather conditions expected for her class. The eco-efficient vessel is fitted with energy-saving devices such as Saver Fins and Savor Stator for improved propulsion efficiency and is approximately 6% more efficient than the EEDI Phase 2 requirements.

Rafael Noac Feldman, Executive Manager of Logistics, Petrobras said, “Petrobras is very pleased to participate in this ceremony, which represents another step towards increasing the capacity and strength of our logistics resources, making Petrobras prepared for its future challenges. We are happy to see that Eagle Crato is designed in accordance with the sustainability concepts that Petrobras is committed to.”

Capt. Rajalingam Subramaniam, AET President & CEO and MISC Group COO said, “Eagle Crato is another highly specialized DP2 shuttle tanker that signifies a further step forward in our contribution to building a more sustainable maritime ecosystem. Through our close collaboration with our partners, we will continually invest in innovation to lower the industry’s carbon footprint. All part of AET’s commitment to meeting the IMO’s 2030 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) intensity reduction ambition and our commitment across the MISC Group to net-zero GHG emissions by 2050.”

Eagle Crato is the eighth vessel and the sixth DPST that AET will be taking delivery of in 2022.

With this newest DPST, AET is growing its global DPST fleet to 17. AET will operate nine DPSTs for Petrobras and in total 13 offshore Brazil, with another four operating in the North Sea including two dual-fuel DPSTs.