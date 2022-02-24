Ailing Mariner Medevaced from Car Carrier off Georgia

An ailing crew member was medevaced from the car carrier Morning Capo approximately 12 miles east of Brunswick, Ga., the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Marine Safety Unit Savannah watchstanders relayed a message from a Morning Capo crew member to Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders at 2:27 a.m. via landline that a 35-year-old-man male crew member aboard was experiencing severe abdominal pain.

A Coast Guard Station Brunswick 45-foot Response Boat—Medium boat crew arrived on scene at 6:20 a.m. and transferred the man to awaiting EMS at Station Brunswick.

"The Morning Capo crew members good communications on VHF-FM Channel 16 helped our crew position the RBM to a safe location to transfer the man," said Petty Officer 2nd Class William Butler, a crewmember on the case. "While transitting back to Station Brunswick we ensured the man was safely secured in the cabin and closely monitored by our boat crew members."

EMS transported the man to Southeast Georgia Medical Center for further medical care.