Ailing Tug Crewmember Medevaced Off Louisiana

An ailing crewmember was medevaced from a tugboat approximately 60 miles south of Southwest Pass, La., Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard said its watchstanders at Sector New Orleans received a call at 3:18 p.m. on VHF-FM Channel 16 from the crew of the towing vessel Tenner C stating a 37-year-old crewmember was experiencing severe abdominal pain.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew to assist.

Once on scene, the aircrew hoisted the crewmember and transferred him to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The crewmember was last reported to be in stable condition.