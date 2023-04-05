Marine Link
Sunday, April 9, 2023
SUBSCRIBE

Ailing Tug Crewmember Medevaced Off Louisiana

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

April 5, 2023

(Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

(Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

An ailing crewmember was medevaced from a tugboat approximately 60 miles south of Southwest Pass, La., Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard said its watchstanders at Sector New Orleans received a call at 3:18 p.m. on VHF-FM Channel 16 from the crew of the towing vessel Tenner C stating a 37-year-old crewmember was experiencing severe abdominal pain.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew to assist.

Once on scene, the aircrew hoisted the crewmember and transferred him to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The crewmember was last reported to be in stable condition.

Marine News explores the challenges facing operators on America’s inland waterways system and the work being done to address them.
Read the Magazine

Vessels

Keep it Moving: Corps Dredges Log Record Seasons to Combat Drought Impact

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week