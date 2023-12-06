AIP for SDARI Ship Designs

ClassNK awards AiPs for SDARI’s green fuels powered vehicle carriers for ammonia ready LNG dual fueled 7,000CEU, and both methanol/ammonia dual fueled 10,000CEU

ClassNK has issued Approvals in Principle (AiPs) for three vehicle carrier designs developed by Shanghai Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute (SDARI).

The first AiP acknowledges an ammonia ready LNG dual fueled vehicle carrier with a capacity of 7,000 CEU, a significant first in China’s independently developed design. For the ship with the dimension of LOA 199.99 x 38 × 37, with an 8.6m draft, SDARI integrates the GTT MARK III Flex containment system for LNG and ammonia fuel storage to maximize the cargo capacity efficiently.

In addition, ClassNK granted AiPs for both methanol dual fueled and ammonia dual fueled vehicle carriers, each with a capacity of 10,000 CEU, which is envisioned to lead the development of ultra-large vehicle carriers.