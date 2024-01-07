Air Circulation Begins on Genius Star XI

An air circulation operation has begun on the 410-foot general cargo vessel Genius Star XI which is currently at anchor off Dutch Harbor, Alaska.

The vessel, carrying lithium-ion batteries, caught fire on Christmas Day. In response, the crew released carbon dioxide into hold No. 1 and sealed it over concerns of an explosion.

The purpose of the air circulation is to increase air flow in the cargo holds so that personnel can enter. Additional technical experts are enroute to evaluate options for conducting visual inspections.

Air quality is being monitored continuously as outside air is slowly circulated through the cargo holds. So far, air quality remains normal on the vessel and in the community of Unalaska.

Response personnel have already offloaded all empty CO2 bottles for refill and reinstallation. The refilled bottles will be reloaded onto the vessel as part of the fire suppression system required by the IMO’s SOLAS requirements.

The Unified Command consists of the Coast Guard Captain of the Port, Gallagher Marine Systems and the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation.

A one-mile safety zone around the vessel remains in place.

An investigation into the cause will take place once response efforts are complete.



