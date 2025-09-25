Aker Solutions Reaches New Heights with Autonomous Drones Inspection Ops

Aker Solutions has become the first company in Europe to secure certification for unlimited beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone operations, further advancing autonomous inspection for offshore platforms, onshore yards, process plants and industrial sites

Full BVLOS certification enables Aker Solutions to conduct autonomous operations alongside manned helicopters and aircraft, one of the most advanced and highest risk authorizations approved by European and national civil aviation authorities.

This ensures zero interference with helideck operations, airports or controlled airspace.

Aker Solutions BVLOS operations are piloted remotely from an onshore control room located hundreds of kilometers away.

The certification is agnostic to systems and products, enabling Aker Solutions to remain independent and flexible in choosing platforms, vendors, and technologies. This allows the drone system to be seamlessly integrated and tailored to clients’ needs without restrictions.

“Meeting these requirements opens new possibilities and will support the transition to low- and unmanned operations in some of the world’s most complex maritime environments. We aim to lead in delivering digital and automated maintenance and inspection services that boost customer productivity,” said Head of Drones and Robotics, Joachim Hovland.

With this approval, Aker Solutions can perform unlimited BVLOS inspections offshore and onshore, enable remote operations directly from onshore control rooms, and support existing and future low-manned and unmanned installations.

Earlier in 2025, Aker Solutions completed the first offshore BVLOS drone operation piloted from its control room in Stavanger.

“This new milestone reflects Aker Solutions’ dedication and expertise to push the boundaries and deliver autonomous solutions to our customers. It is also testament to the trust we’ve built with the authorities through our impeccable safety track record. We believe autonomous systems will play a key role in improving how the energy sector operates - making it more efficient while reducing both emissions and costs,” added Anja Dyb, SVP Life Cycle Services.