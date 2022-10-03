AkzoNobel Names Ex-Weatherford Man as Americas Marine Regional Commercial Director

Coatings manufacturer AkzoNobel has appointed Michael Stulberg As New Regional Commercial Director For Marine And Protective Coatings Americas.

According to the company, Stulberg brings to the role extensive expertise across sales and product management for both US and international markets as a result of 25 years in the oil and gas industry.

Most recently Director Of Sales at Weatherford International, he was responsible for business growth, driving top-level profitability, sales and market expansions including managing a sales and technical team across North America.

"His new role will see Stulberg responsible for leading sales and profitability, driving customer focus around the business purpose of ‘People. Planet. Paint.’ and managing P&L of Marine and Protective Coatings in line with strategic initiatives and mandates," the company said.

"‘People. Planet. Paint.’ is AkzoNobel’s mission to make a real impact in a changing world and deliver the sustainable and innovative solutions that customers, communities and the planet are relying on," AkzoNobel said.

As part of the Marine, Protective & Yacht Leadership team, Stulberg will report directly to Simon Parker, Director of MPY Coatings.

Stulberg said: “It is an absolute privilege to join a business as renowned in its sector as AkzoNobel.

“The purpose of ‘People. Planet. Paint.’ could not be more timely and knowing how the company intends to make a genuine difference to customers, communities and the environment is something I want to be a part of.

"We are already the industry leader in sustainability and the pipeline of innovation at the heart of the business means that the pioneering paints and coatings we supply today can help to safeguard the world far beyond tomorrow.

“Driven by such a strong purpose, the entire team is united to deliver the ultimate in performance, service and value to our customers. Collectively, we can make a positive contribution in an ever-changing world.”

By 2030 AkzoNobel plans to generate over 50 per cent of revenue from sustainable solutions; halve its carbon emissions and those across the value chain (from a 2018 baseline); generate 100 per cent circular waste in operations; and empower 100,000 members of local communities with new skills.