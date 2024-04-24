ABS Wavesight Appoints New COO

ABS Wavesight has appointed software and digital technology leader Staci Satterwhite to serve as Chief Operating Officer (COO), a new role for the maritime software as a service (SaaS) affiliate of ABS.

Most recently serving as the COO of Khoros, a Vista private equity portfolio company, Satterwhite has extensive and diverse global experience helping develop and transform software and digital solutions.

As COO, Satterwhite is responsible for leading product development and further enhancing customer interactions and experiences. ABS Wavesight’s approach to product development has been underpinned by a strong commitment to safety, sustainability and an innovative focus on helping industry solve operational and environmental challenges.

Satterwhite graduated from the University of North Dakota with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, and she has extensive experience and knowledge in SaaS and digital transformation, having served as a core member on various executive teams.

“The maritime industry has entered a transformative period of digitalization which is creating opportunities and new demands for more efficient ways of operating. I’m excited to join ABS Wavesight and look forward to leading our team of dedicated professionals who are committed to delivering industry-leading digital solutions,” said Satterwhite.

“We welcome Staci to ABS Wavesight. Her depth and range of experience as a software innovator and technology leader will be key qualities to further solidify and shape our customer-facing approach to software and technology development. As the marine and offshore industries continue to be shaped by demands to decarbonize, Staci’s arrival is part of our response as we continue investing in digital solutions to help improve safety and drive operational and environmental excellence,” said Paul Sells, President and CEO of ABS Wavesight.



