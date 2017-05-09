Marine Link
Wednesday, May 10, 2017

Alaskan Jones Act Tanker to Retire

May 9, 2017

Alaskan Frontier (Photo: Alaska Tanker Company)

Alaskan Frontier (Photo: Alaska Tanker Company)

Jones Act tanker used to transport oil from Alaska's North Slope to retire: operator

 
The Alaskan Frontier, a Suezmax tanker typically used to transport Alaskan North Slope crude to West Coast refineries, is scheduled to retire, according to vessel operator Alaska Tanker Company.
 
The U.S.-flagged vessel is one of a few that comply with the Jones Act, a maritime law that requires shipments between U.S. ports to take place on U.S.-built and manned vessels.
 
A source, who requested anonymity, said the ship would be retired in June, but the company did not confirm the timing.
 
The Alaska Tanker Company fleet is time chartered to transport BP Plc's Alaska North Slope production. The fleet operator has also moved Alaskan crude for producers Exxon Mobil Corp and ConocoPhillips.
 
 
(Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Dan Grebler)
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover May 2017 - The Marine Propulsion Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News