Alewijnse Equips Great Lakes Dredge Liberty Island

Electrical systems integrator Alewijnse has delivered its newest dredge control solutions to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co, the largest provider of dredging services in the U.S.

The systems were installed on board the Liberty Island, a large trailing suction hopper dredger, which was deployed immediately after completion for a beach replenishment project in Buxton, N.C.

"Our proven systems for suction tube monitoring and hopper loading deliver maximum added value to our customers," said Johan van Rikxoort, solutions manager at Alewijnse. "Our innovative technologies fit perfectly with the ambitions of Great Lakes, where technical innovation is one of the driving forces behind the success of their dredging activities.”

Installed was the Alewijnse Suction Tube System (ASTS), which measures, calculates and controls the position of the suction tube, where two independent processes are used to measure the position of the suction tube simultaneously. The Alewijnse Draft and Loading System (ADLS) enables operators to continuously and accurately monitor the draft and hopper volume of a vessel. With the Dredge Control System (DCS) they can also ensure optimal control of all process systems, creating maximum reliability for the dredging operation, Alewijnse said.

The dredging automation that Alewijnse recently developed was applied for the first time on the Liberty Island. The intuitive human interface control is entirely touch screen-based and is designed to be as ergonomic as possible, with a clear overview, soothing color schemes and user-friendly settings, according to the company.

An advanced control system for the Liberty Island’s existing turtle protection device was also installed, to prevent turtles from being sucked in. For this system Alewijnse provided all the specifications, mechanical facilities and controls.