Alfa Laval Acquires NRG Marine

Alfa Laval has signed an agreement to acquire NRG Marine, a U.K.-based provider of ultrasonic anti-fouling solutions for marine, oil and gas, and industrial applications.

The move aligns with Alfa Laval’s strategy to provide its customers with environmentally friendly solutions that significantly improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and extend the asset’s lifecycle. Closing of the acquisition is expected during the second quarter of 2025.

By incorporating NRG Marine’s ultrasonic technology into its portfolio, Alfa Laval aims to offer an innovative solution for anti-fouling with significant operational and environmental benefits for marine, oil and gas, and other industrial markets.

NRG Marine's proactive anti-fouling technology utilizes ultrasonic microscopic bubbles that implode, creating agitation that disrupts the surface environment. This agitation passively cleans the surface, reducing fouling, scaling, sludge, and deposits on critical components.

Fouling is not just crucial for marine vessels from a fuel savings and decarbonization perspective. Biofouling, the accumulation of organisms on ship parts, increases the risk of spreading invasive species, leading to ecological and economic harm. Anti-fouling systems are crucial for mitigating this issue, reducing the spread of invasive species, and protecting marine ecosystems.

This technology helps prevent and clean the stationary surfaces for the oil and gas sector to avoid biofouling. Being ATEX-approved, it complies with required safety standards that make it reliable and safe.