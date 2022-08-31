Marine Link
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Alfa Laval Buys Tank Cleaning Firm Scanjet

August 31, 2022

Credit: momentscatcher/AdobeStock

Alfa Laval has acquired Scanjet, a supplier of tank cleaning equipment and solutions for marine, offshore and industrial applications. 

"The acquisition will extend Alfa Laval’s broad tanker offering, creating a more comprehensive product portfolio for cargo tanks," Alfa Laval said, without sharing details on the value of the deal.

According to the company, Scanjet’s intelligent tank management solutions will be a valuable complement to Alfa Laval’s sustainable marine offering as they reduce the water usage and energy consumption connected with tank cleaning.

Scanjet employs about 150 people and has global presence with factories in Sweden, Poland, and Indonesia, and a turnover of about SEK 300 million (around $28 million).



