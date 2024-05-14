Alfa Laval Names New UK Managing Director

Global heat transfer, separation and fluid handling company Alfa Laval has appointed Rachel Bridges as its Managing Director, who also became the first female to take the post.

Having spent 20 years at global power technology company Cummins in both the marine and aftermarket businesses, Bridges brings a wealth of experience to Alfa Laval as it gets poised for further growth.

Bridges will now oversee business in a multitude of sectors including marine, energy, food and beverage, and water management.

Micael Hellborg, Bridges’ predecessor, remains within Alfa Laval as he takes on the role of Global Multibrands Manager in Sweden.

“I’ve been connected to Alfa Laval for a long time and know it’s a fantastic company to work for – many of the people I met early on in my career are still here which is testament to its ethos.

“It’s a force for good in the engineering world as its technologies, culture and services are all charged for a sustainable future. There’s a lot of crossover in the products and sectors that Alfa Laval serves, and I’m really energized by the fact I can apply my marine experience across this unique industry,” said Bridges.

Bridges will also be driving Alfa Laval’s well-established sustainability and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) strategies forward in the UK. In her previous role, she was a leader focused on DE&I and active supporter of the Women’s Affinity groups which provided guidance and mentorship for girls and women across the world. She would also regularly support STEM focused activities helping each problem solving and creating thinking skills from a young age.