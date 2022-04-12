Alfa Laval Taps Matthews to Head of UK & Ireland Marine Business

Alfa Laval announced it has appointed Tristan Matthews as the Head of Marine Division for the U.K. and Ireland, effective March 1, 2022.

In the new role, Matthews will hold responsibility for driving partnerships with U.K. customers in the marine industry with a strong focus on sustainability, decarbonization, future fuels and alternative technologies.

Matthews originally joined Alfa Laval in 2016 as a Marine Sales Engineer for Alfa Laval Marine Service. His preceding role was Business Unit Manager - Marine Capital Sales, UK & Ireland. Prior to that Matthews was responsible for the PureBallast Ballast Water Management System (BWMS) technology in the U.K. and Ireland.

Matthews said, “Having worked in the marine industry throughout my entire 27+ year career, starting with an apprenticeship at age 16, I have incredible passion to always search for better ways to help our customers and will lean on my broad range of experience to achieve that. I believe the drive for sustainability and decarbonization is the right thing for our industry to do. Having been through a few transformational changes in various parts of the marine industry in my time, myself and my team are looking forward to helping our customers reach success.in this dynamic and ever-changing industry.”

He continued, “The changes facing the marine industry now are nothing short of transformational. These are not decarbonization trends, but new directions. Alfa Laval continues to support our customers, as we have through the last 100 years with the best knowledge, advice, and equipment. The unique aspect of the marine industry is that the assets are moving, and this is where our combination of a global brand, physical local presence, combined with our ever-increasing digital presence means we can coordinate support like never before. We can already provide connected solutions to our customers, host hybrid physical/digital meetings, and provide 24/7/365 support for our products – and this is only the beginning.”