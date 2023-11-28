Allen Marine Tours to Repower Two Vessels with Scania Engines

Scania was selected by Allen Marine Tours to power a pair of their eco tour vessels. The two 78-foot QUAD powered vessels will each be repowered with Scania V8 DI16 082M, 800 HP engines delivered by Cascade Engine Center. The custom-built catamarans are capable of 30 plus knots at their full capacity of 150 passengers, and speeds in excess of 35 knots with a lighter load.

“We have seen a lot of interest in our V8,16-liter engines by tour operators in ecologically sensitive areas like Alaska due to their low environmental impact, high power-to-weight ratio, and fuel efficiency,” said David Hughes, Sales Manager of Marine Products for Scania USA. “Allen Marine Tours is a well-known and established operator and gaining their trust to repower two of their vessels, each with QUAD V8s, is an honor. We are confident that they will be extremely satisfied with the performance of the engines as they move toward a standardized propulsion system. We hope this is the first of many repowers they will be commissioning in the years to come.”

“The growing reputation of the reliability, high performance and efficiency of Scania engines for this type of vessel has been instrumental in our decision to select them for this project,” said Jamey Cagle, CEO, Allen Marine Tours. “Managing an entire fleet of more than 45 COI (Certificate of Inspection) tour vessels throughout the Southeast Alaskan region is quite an undertaking and we don’t take major decisions like purchasing eight engines lightly. Our experience with Scania and Cascade Engine Center has been incredible, and we’re confident this relationship will continue to grow as we update the rest of our fleet to become more sustainable.”

Allen Marine Tours is a family-owned business and one of the oldest tour companies in Alaska, as they’ve been operating in the pristine waters of the Inside Passage for over 50 years. Currently operating vessels from the ports of Juneau, Ketchikan, Sitka, Gustavus and Yakutat, Allen Marine Tours thoughtfully designs their day excursions to provide guests with the best means possible to view wilderness and wildlife, and learn about the culture and human history of Southeast Alaska.

The vessels they operate are custom-built at their own shipyard in Sitka. Features common to all vessels include spacious and comfortable passenger accommodations, wrap-around windows and expansive open-air observation decks. Most of the Allen Marine Tours fleet is made up of high-performance, waterjet-powered catamarans, preferred by all who ride them for their speed, smooth ride and superior maneuverability.

Built on a Compacted Graphite Iron (CGI) engine block and employing a reliable wastegate turbocharger, the Scania V8,16-liter engines deliver top-of-class performance without the need for additional turbos or superchargers. The resulting lighter weight, proprietary EMS (Engine Management System), and XPI injection system (common rail extra high-pressure), optimizes fuel delivery enabling impressive torque, lower noise and exceptional fuel efficiency.