Monday, July 9, 2018

THE Alliance Updates Asia-North America West Coast Service

July 6, 2018

Image: Hapag-Lloyd

 Members of THE Alliance, Hapag-Lloyd, Ocean Network Express, and Yang Ming have announced a services update regarding their Trans Pacific - West Coast products in response of schedule integrity improvement, extensive product enhancement and better cost efficiency. 

 
The update of THE Alliance product will feature total six services in Asia/North America West Coast. The PS5 and PS8 services will conjugate into one combined service and cater for customers connecting the key ports of North China, Central China and North America gate ports. The base plan of the six services update will be as follows:
 
PS8: Original Rotation: Xingang – Qingdao – Shanghai (Waigaoqiao) – Pusan – Prince Rupert – Los Angeles – Tacoma – Pusan – Kwanyang – Xingang
 
Final sailing: Eastbound – M/V YM MANDATE 056E, ETA Xingang 23 July. Westbound – M/V YM MANDATE 056W, ETA Prince Rupert 8 August
 
PS5: Qingdao – Shanghai (Waigaoqiao) – Ningbo – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Qingdao.
 
Effective sailings: Eastbound – M/V CONTI CRYSTAL 104E, ETA Qingdao 6 August. Westbound – M/V CONTI CRYSTAL 104W, ETA Los Angeles/Long Beach 24 August
 
PS4: Hong Kong – Yantian – Kaohsiung – Keelung – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Keelung – Kaohsiung – Hong Kong
 
Effective sailings: Eastbound – M/V YM MUTUALITY 060E, ETA Hong Kong 4 August. Westbound – M/V YM MUTUALITY 060W, ETA Los Angeles/Long Beach 20 August
 
PS6: Ningbo – Shanghai (Waigaoqiao) – Pusan – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Tokyo – Ningbo
 
Effective sailings: Eastbound – M/V HUMBER BRIDGE 074E, ETA Ningbo 9 August. Westbound – M/V HUMBER BRIDGE 074W, ETA Los Angeles/Long Beach 27 August
 
PS7: Xiamen – Hong Kong – Yantian – Los Angeles/Long Beach – Oakland – Xiamen
 
Effective sailings: Eastbound – M/V MOL BEACON 023E, ETA Xiamen 2 August. Westbound – M/V MOL BEACON 023W, ETA Los Angeles/Long Beach 21 August
 
PN3: Hong Kong – Yantian – Ningbo – Shanghai (YangShan) – Pusan – Prince Rupert – Vancouver – Seattle – Pusan – Kwangyang – Hong Kong
 
Effective sailings: Eastbound – M/V LEVERKUSEN EXPRESS 023E, ETA Hong Kong 29 July. Westbound – M/V LEVERKUSEN EXPRESS 023W, ETA Prince Rupert 15 August
 
All other services of THE Alliance covering Asia to North America West Coast remain unchanged. 
 
THE Alliance will maintain its wide variety of services between Trans Pacific - West Coast, covering all major port pairs with weekly sailings, and will strive to continuously make service refinements whenever necessary to provide exceptional products in the marketplace.
 
