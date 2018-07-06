THE Alliance Updates Asia-North America West Coast Service

Related News

Subsea Robotics for Renewables

As the global fleet of offshore renewables fleet increases, ways to reduce the cost and increase the efficiency and safety…

ZIM Ranked First in Schedule Reliability

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) ranked first in schedule reliability on the Asia - US East Coast trade, said a press release from the company.

Harper Petersen Appoints New Managing Directors

Simon Aust, Managing Director of Hamburg-based shipbroker Harper Petersen, is leaving the company later this year. The management…

Egypt Denies Suez Canal Seeks 300 mln Euro Loan

Egypt's government denied in a statement on Thursday that the Suez Canal Authority was seeking a 300 million euro loan from Gulf lenders.

Hamburg Süd “Top Ranked Carrier” For Third Time in a Row

Hamburg Süd has been a reliable and efficient partner of US shippers of agricultural and forestry products for many years.

Kalmar Sells Rough Terrain Handling Business

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed an agreement to sell its rough terrain handling business, Kalmar Rough Terrain Center (KRTC)…

British Ports Association for Border Continuity

As the UK Cabinet prepares for an away day’ at Chequers this week, the British Ports Association (BPA) has urged Ministers…