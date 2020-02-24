THE Alliance Updates MESN

THE Alliance, which includes Hapag-Lloyd, Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM), Ocean Network Express (ONE), and Yang Ming, announced updated details of its 2020 service network, focusing on the Asia-Middle East trade-lane.



THE Alliance will introduce three newly organized express loops from early April and the Middle East Service Network (MESN) will provide higher frequency, direct and expanded coverage, and the fastest connection from the respective regions.



Hyundai Merchant Marine has become a full member of THE Alliance in January. With the backing from the South Korean government, the company has ordered 12 Korean-built 23,000 TEU Megamax-24 vessels, which will be delivered in the second quarter of 2020.



"With upgraded service loops for the Middle East, THE Alliance will keep bringing the most reliable and value-added services to our customers," it said in a press release.