Wallenius Wilhelmsen Inks Long-Term Lease for Georgia’s Brunswick Port

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has signed a 20-year lease agreement with the Georgia Ports Authority (GPA), with options up to 30 years for Brunswick port expansion, increasing its strategic terminal and processing network

Upgraded and enlarged Brunswick facilities will further expand the scope and scale of U.S. Southeast operations of Wallenius Wilhelmsen, which is the world's largest RoRo vessel operator.

The Brunswick expansion will further cement the company’s position as the favored partner for North American customers, joining an established network of terminals, on-port and in-plant processing centers that handle vehicles, construction, mining, and agricultural equipment across the region.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s Brunswick footprint includes expansions and enhancements to its existing terminal and auto vehicle processing center (VPC).

An important addition is the new equipment processing center (EPC) that can store, customize, assemble, exercise, and distribute machinery on behalf of equipment OEMs and their dealers.

“Our expansion and new long-term commitment in Brunswick strengthen our position as the preferred supply chain partner to North American automotive, equipment and breakbulk customers providing our complete package of market-leading end-to-end logistics services,” said Lasse Kristoffersen, CEO, Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

“The upgraded facilities are purpose built to allow for the safe and efficient completion, storage, inspection and distribution of our customers’ products without the need to dray to an off-site location,” adds Hynekamp,” said Mike Hynekamp, Chief Operating Officer, Logistics Services, Wallenius Wilhelmsen.