Almaco Completes Two Projects for Carnival Jubilee

In October 2023, Almaco successfully delivered a project for the newbuild Carnival Jubilee at Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg. The catering project consisted of a full visual turnkey delivery of all the ship’s provision stores.

Additionally, Almaco supported the yard with manpower for work consisting of fixed furniture installation in over 1,000 cabins. This second project was delivered in December 2023.

Meyer Werft and Carnival Cruises chose Almaco to plan, design, build, supply and commission all the provision areas onboard Carnival Jubilee.

The provision stores comply with the strictest USPH sanitation and safety requirements. The system is also highly efficient and has a patented door solution.

In May, 2023, Almaco’s team of 26 carpenters and electricians was contracted by Meyer Group to support the yard with catch-up work in the accommodation areas. The team mobilized and boarded the ship in only two weeks and achieved an impressive installation speed of 15 cabins per day.

The project later extended beyond furniture to include air supply connections, additional electrical works, ceiling enhancements, and cabin finishings. With a workforce of at most 55 individuals, including a site manager and an electrical supervisor, Almaco ensured the project's smooth execution.



