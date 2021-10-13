ALMACO Delivers Crew Areas for Expedition Vessel Crystal Endeavor

ALMACO said it has delivered the crew areas for the newbuild expedition cruise vessel Crystal Endeavor built in Stralsund in MV Werften shipyard.

The company’s scope of delivery consisted of all crew areas and state-of-the-art public areas, where the guests prepare themselves for the expeditions that the vessel offers.

ALMACO completed the areas onboard Crystal Endeavor on time prior to the vessel delivery. The steel-to-steel installation included interior and background outfitting. The installation of all 109 crew cabins and crew public areas were done by ALMACO’s team on site. The scope of work included full turnkey that covers everything from planning the entire project, design and engineering, material delivery and installation of the background systems to interior outfitting.

The project took place in Germany at MV Werften shipyard, where the luxurious expedition yacht was built. ALMACO was supporting the shipyard and owner from the very start of the project all the way to the completion of the vessel.

The vessel accommodates 200 guests and contains luxurious facilities for its crew and guests alike. It will serve its clients from pole to pole in various expedition routes and departed from Reykjavik on the 17th of July to sail on its maiden voyage, a 10-night circumnavigation of Iceland.