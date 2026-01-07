ALMACO Group Delivers Provision Stores for Celebrity Cruises Edge-Class Vessel

ALMACO Group has announced the successful delivery of provision stores onboard Celebrity Cruises’ fifth Edge-class vessel, Celebrity Xcel, built at Chantiers de l’Atlantique. The project was delivered in October 2025 and marks another milestone in the ongoing collaboration between ALMACO Group, Celebrity Cruises, and Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

The scope of ALMACO’s delivery included provision stores onboard the newbuild, ensuring optimal layout, functionality, and compliance with the highest standards of food safety and operational efficiency. The provision stores are designed to support the vessel’s demanding service profile and enhance onboard logistics for crew and culinary operations.

The provision stores were engineered and installed to optimize space utilization and workflow, contributing to the vessel’s overall functionality and guest experience.