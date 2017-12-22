MPI Pact with Eneco for Prinses Amaliawindpark

MPI Contractors B.V. has signed a contract with Eneco Windmolens Offshore B.V. to provide offshore transport and lifting services during main component replacements planned for wind turbines in the Prinses Amaliawindpark.

This Agreement, which will take effect on 1 January 2018, is for a period of five years, with options to extend for a further three and two years. During this period, MPI will mobilise one of its wind turbine installation vessels (WTIVs) for two planned campaigns per year. Operations will involve the exchange of main components, such as gearbox, generator, transformer, blade and/or blade bearing.

MPI competed in a European tender procedure that commenced in April this year. Award of this contract was based on the MPI submission scoring best on price and quality. The services will be provided as an all-weather inclusive turnkey operation. The scope of the project includes initial design and provision of sea fastenings and grillages, plus all engineering and project management. These aspects will be handled by MPI Consultants Ltd, an in-house company possessing many years’ know-how in delivering high-value solutions to the offshore-wind market.

Over the past year, MPI has further established itself as a reliable, effective and efficient partner in the operations and maintenance (O&M) market, successfully completing exchange of two gearboxes and two generators at E.ON’s Amrumbank and Robin Rigg OWFs. Furthermore, MPI has marketed a viable offshore blade-repair concept which is explored by all wind turbine generator (WTG) manufacturers. Operating a modern fleet of four well-proven WTIVs, MPI can guarantee clients the flexibility and reliability they demand in today’s market.