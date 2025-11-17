American Cruise Lines Christens American Pioneer Vessel

American Cruise Lines has announced that the newest cruise ship in the country, American Pioneer, was christened in Key West, Florida on Monday, November 10.

\American Pioneer is the 21st ship in the American Cruise Lines fleet. The inaugural cruise followed the company’s new 16-Day Grand Florida Coast & Keys itinerary, which explores both the Atlantic and Gulf coasts of Florida. American Pioneer was docked at Mallory Square for last week’s christening festivities. Key West is a regular 2-day stop on the new itinerary and offers 20 different shore excursions, including a visit to Dry Tortugas National Park.

American Pioneer’s christening celebration included cruise guests, local partners, and community members. All attendees gathered on the ship’s top deck for the official blessing and ceremonial bottle smash, followed by a reception in the ship’s Sky Lounge. Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines, gave remarks as did American Pioneer’s Godmother, Danise “Dee Dee” Henriquez, Mayor of Key West. American Pioneer is the 2nd new American Cruise Lines ship Mayor Henriquez is godmother to; she also christened one of the Line’s Coastal Cats, American Legend, in February 2025.

Brand-new American Pioneer accommodates 130 guests. Every stateroom and suite has a private balcony, and the ship features multiple lounges and dining options. The company has nine additional ships currently under construction, including four exact sisterships to American Pioneer.

The inaugural 16-Day Grand Florida Coast & Keys cruise began in Amelia Island, Florida on October 31 and concluded in St. Petersburg, Florida on November 15. American has three ships sailing their exclusive, all-domestic Florida cruises through April 2026, including 9-Day Florida Gulf Coast & Keys cruises, which operate roundtrip from St. Petersburg.