American Cruise Lines Christens New Coastal Cat American Glory

American Glory, the second Coastal Cat in American Cruise Lines’ new series of 100-passenger ships, was christened in Key West, Fla. on Sunday. The ceremony took place at Mallory Square where the ship docks when visiting Key West along the company’s newest U.S. itinerary—Florida Gulf Coast & Keys cruises, operating roundtrip from St. Petersburg.

Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines, gave remarks and introduced American Glory’s Godmother, the Honorable Teri Johnston, Mayor of Key West. At the ceremony, remarks were also given by Arlo Haskell of Safer Cleaner Ships, and Albert Childress, Key West City Manager.

“Docking in Mallory Square is a privilege, and we are honored to be a new small piece of the Key West community. We are grateful to Mayor Johnston and proud to have her as godmother of American Glory. We look forward to continuing to build on our partnership with Key West and other Florida coastal towns,” said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines.

American Glory’s christening follows the christening of series flagship, American Eagle this past August 2023, on Buzzards Bay, in Massachusetts.

American Glory will continue sailing the company’s Florida Gulf Coast & Keys cruises throughout March 2024 and again in November and December. Later this year, American Glory will be joined by another sister ship, American Legend, which also begins sailing the company’s Florida Gulf Coast & Keys cruises this November. Demand for the company’s small new ships and exclusive array of 100% U.S. itineraries continues to grow all over the country. American Cruise Lines has introduced 18 of the 21 U.S.-built cruise ships launched in the past two decades. American Glory and sister ships will operate a selection of itineraries exploring the East Coast from Maine to Florida throughout 2024 and 2025.

Accommodating 100 guests, American Glory features 4 decks and a unique catamaran bow. The new Coastal Cat, built by Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, Md., offers elegant interior design and private balcony accommodations. American Glory also offers a beautiful top deck for amazing views, comfortable lounges both inside and out, a main restaurant, casual café, and fitness center.