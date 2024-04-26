Marine Link
Guangzhou Port Group’s e-tug to Sport Schottel Propulsion

April 26, 2024

Image courtesy SCHOTTEL

SCHOTTEL will equip Guangzhou Port Group’s latest e-tug with two RudderPropellers type SRP 360 in the LE-Drive variant. 

The new harbor tug measures 37.9 x 10.5m and will be mainly used for berthing assistance, escorting and towing in the Port of Guangzhou, China. 

Each SRP has an input power of 1,500 kW and a propeller diameter of 2.2m. The 360-degree steerable thruster combines maximum maneuverability and bollard pull with outstanding efficiency during free sailing, providing powerful thrust in any chosen direction at all times.
The embedded L-Drive variant of the SRP reduces the installation height of the thrusters. 

The new e-tug has been designed by Guangzhou Marine Engineering Corporation and will be built by Lianyungang Hongyun Co.

The vessel will be delivered to the tug operating division of Guangzhou Port Group, the biggest tug owner in South China. The company currently has more than 20 tugs with SCHOTTEL propulsion systems in operation or under construction. On completion, the China Classification Society (CCS) will initiate procedures to certify the tug with N and E i-Ship ratings, classifying it as a vessel with an intelligent navigation system and an intelligent energy efficiency management system.

