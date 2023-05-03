American Cruise Lines Christens Two New Riverboats

In a canyon at the Idaho border and alongside a bayou in Louisiana, two nearly identical cruise ships were just christened. American Cruise Lines announced the christening of sister ships American Jazz and American Serenade, two of the lines’ six new riverboats.

“The two christenings, one in a desert canyon and one on the bayou, show the incredible breadth of river cruise options in the USA,” said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO, American Cruise Lines. “They also show the growth of American Cruise Lines and the range of places that we explore. We are so grateful to the communities who welcome us and look forward to a strong future together as we cruise the Snake and Mississippi Rivers.”

The new riverboats accommodate only 180 guests and feature the largest staterooms on any riverboat in the world. Each has multiple dining and lounge options, as well as spacious sundecks and lecture rooms. They also feature the hallmark architectural detail of the American Riverboat series, a four-story glass atrium in the center of the ship.

All six of the company’s American Riverboats were built at Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, MD. American Cruise Lines has four additional ships now under construction at the yard, the first two of which will debut later this year.