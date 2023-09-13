American Cruise Lines Hires Young as Business Development Director

American Cruise Lines on Wednesday announced Susan Shultz-Gelino, Vice President of Trade Relations, has retired after several decades with the company, and that Melissa Young has joined the company as Director of Business Development

Shultz-Gelino began her career in travel with American Cruise Lines in the 1980s. Among her many achievements, she established and led American’s sales department to record numbers through the company’s early years. Shultz-Gelino developed strong trade partnerships industry-wide and also established a growing team of Business Development Managers. American Cruise Lines grew to become the largest domestic cruise line in the country during Susan’s tenure, now with 17 small ships operating in 35 states.

“Susan has been an extraordinary business partner and remains a dear friend. Her retirement comes at a poignant moment in our company’s history. When Susan joined American Cruise Lines, we had one small ship named American Eagle. She concludes her career more than 20 ships later with the introduction of the newest American Eagle. We are excited to see Susan pass the baton to Melissa and look forward building on the strong foundation Susan set,” said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines.

Young will now lead the company’s agency partnerships and trade relations, taking over the national network of Business Development Managers and lead the line’s sales into the future.

Young has worked in the travel industry for many years, most recently serving as North American Director of Sales for Red Carnation Hotels. In her capacity there, she represented the company’s collection of luxury boutique hotels, developed strategic partnerships, and customized sales and marketing plans to drive sales through all distribution channels: DMCs, tour operators, wholesalers, travel agency owners/managers and travel advisors.

“I am thrilled to be joining American Cruise Lines, a market leader that has broadened the domestic cruise market beyond anything seen before. I am dedicated to growing sales with travel advisors, fortifying our trade partnerships, and cultivating exciting new collaborations,” Young said.