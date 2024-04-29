US Inland Waterways: Economic Impact by State

In 2021, nearly 500 million tons of goods valued at more than $158 billion moved on the U.S. inland waterways system, which includes a vast network of 12,000 miles of connecting waterways and 219 locks. The U.S. Department of Transportation Freight Analysis Framework freight forecasts suggest total water tonnage will increase at an annual growth of 0.7% per year through 2040.

Earlier this year, the National Waterways Foundation (NWF) released updated data illustrating the economic impacts of the inland waterway systems within several key states.

Data from 2021, courtesy of the National Waterways Foundation state profiles (Sources: U.S. Department of Agriculture Inland Waterways Study (2019); U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Waterborne Commerce Statistics; Federal Highway Administration Freight Analysis Framework; U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Employment Statistics; IMPLAN)



(As published in the April 2024 edition of Marine News magazine)