American Cruise Lines' New Riverboat American Melody Launched

American Cruise Lines said its fourth new Modern Series riverboat launched last week at Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, Md. is on schedule for its inaugural Mississippi River cruise season beginning in summer 2021.

Once complete, American Melody will have five decks, and accommodate 175 guests in 91 staterooms. American Melody will highlight the Line’s new interior design, showcasing a multi-story glass atrium at the center of the ship, 100% private balcony accommodations and a patented opening bow and retractable gangway.

All American’s new modern riverboats have been designed with sweeping expanses of glass throughout. Like previous sister ships, American Melody will offer unparalleled panoramic views both inside and out, as well as huge guest accommodations in all-balcony staterooms, suites and singles. The new riverboat will also include a casual outdoor café as well as a signature grand dining room with river views from every table; numerous spacious sky-lit lounges; several open-air and shaded sundecks; library, chart room, game room, fitness room and yoga-wellness studio, as well as elevator access to all decks.

American Melody is set to begin cruising the Mississippi River for American Cruise Lines in summer 2021. American Cruise Lines will also debut American Jazz in March 2021 (its third brand new modern riverboat which was delayed from cruising in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic). American’s fifth yet-to-be-named modern riverboat is due in 2022, and the line plans to continue its rapid-building plans; releasing one to two new riverboats each year ahead.