American Cruise Lines to Receive Two New Ships in 2025

American Cruise Lines is set to take delivery of two more new small ships in 2025.

The 125-passenger sister ships, American Patriot and American Pioneer, represent the fifth and sixth ships in the company’s Project Blue series of 12 new small ships for the U.S. market. The ships will be built at the company’s affiliated shipyard, Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Maryland.

American Patriot will begin sailing in June 2025, and American Pioneer in November 2025 and both new ships will operate a host of American’s U.S. itineraries up and down the East Coast, including all-new 15-Day Grand Florida Coast & Keys cruises, beginning in 2025.American Patriot and American Pioneer will each feature five decks and 56 staterooms. They will offer a more traditional bow construction and slightly deeper draft with full stabilization.

Each newbuild features 100% private balcony accommodations—including a range of large standard staterooms, suites and singles. The ships’ fourth decks will offer all-suite accommodations ranging from 420 to 620 square feet. Both new ships will feature an expansive Main Lounge and Restaurant on deck 1, offering guests water views from every seat. On the fifth deck, American Patriot and American Pioneer will offer sitting, dining, and fitness areas including a 360-degree Skywalk walking track, an indoor Sky Lounge, outside Sun Deck, and casual café. The new ships also offer a Bow Terrace and Horizon Lounge on deck 3, as well as indoor fitness center on deck 4.

When American Patriot and American Pioneer begin sailing in 2025, American Cruise Lines will operate 21 small ships across the country.