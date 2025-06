"American Energy" LNG Vessel Celebrated in Puerto Rico

Crowley, alongside Puerto Rico Governor Jenniffer González-Colón, celebrated the LNG carrier American Energy during an event Wednesday, June 18 at Crowley’s LNG Loading Terminal in Peñuelas. American Energy is the first U.S.-flagged liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier to deliver U.S.-sourced LNG to Puerto Rico.

The Crowley-owned, 900-foot-long (274 meters) vessel began service in March 2025. At full capacity, American Energy is capable of transporting up to 34.4 million gallons (130,400 cubic meters) of LNG per voyage. Operating under a multi-year agreement with Naturgy, American Energy provides regular service between the U.S. Gulf Coast and EcoEléctrica’s LNG facility in Peñuelas, ensuring a reliable, efficient energy supply of cleaner-burning LNG to support the island’s growing power demands.

At the event, Crowley crew members and leaders were joined by Josean González Febres, Mayor of Peñuelas; Josue Colon, Puerto Rico Energy Czar and Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Public-Private Partnership Authority; Mary Carmen Zapata, executive director, Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority; Norberto Negrón, executive director, Puerto Rico Ports Authority; and Carlos Ríos, deputy secretary, Puerto Rico Economic Development & Commerce Department.