American Glory Completes Sea Trials

American Cruise Lines’ newest Coastal Cat, American Glory, completed sea trials and has been delivered from Chesapeake Shipbuilding on-time as scheduled.

The the 100-passenger small ship is the newest ship in American’s ongoing series of 12 new Coastal Cats for exploring U.S. waterways. Additional ships in the series are already under construction, with the next two scheduled for delivery in 2024.

American Glory will sail its inaugural cruise on November 28 from Maryland to Florida, where it will begin operating American’s brand-new Florida Gulf Coast & Keys cruises from late December into the new year. In addition to the new Florida itinerary, American Glory will sail a slate of U.S. itineraries along the East Coast throughout 2024.

“American Glory furthers our commitment to building new small ships for America’s rivers and coasts,” said Charles B. Robertson, president & CEO of American Cruise Lines. “More importantly, it is our third new ship delivery this year, making it a solid demonstration of our expanded production capacity for the U.S. market.”

The delivery of American Eagle comes just a few months after series flagship as well as new riverboat American Serenade. American’s small ship fleet of 100% U.S. flagged riverboats and small cruise ships has continued to grow year after year.

Accommodating just 100 guests, American Glory features four decks and showcases a new catamaran bow. The new small ship offers elegant interior design and private balcony accommodations, including spacious Single and Double-Occupancy Staterooms as well as Suites. American Glory also offers a beautiful top deck for amazing views, comfortable lounges both inside and out, a main restaurant, casual café, and fitness center.