All American Marine Delivers Hybrid Passenger Vessel to Harbor Breeze Cruises

All American Marine (AAM), in partnership with Harbor Breeze Cruises, announced the delivery of a new 108′ x 32.5′ Parallel hybrid passenger vessel, after successful completion of sea trials. El Escudo will now enter deployment in the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, California.

Purpose-built to serve harbor tours, whale watch cruises, and special event dining experiences throughout the LA/Long Beach area, the vessel represents a major advancement in low-emissions passenger vessel design. Naval architecture was provided by Nic de Waal of Teknicraft Design, which ensured the vessel exceeded U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Tier 4 and California Air Resources Board (CARB) emissions standards through optimized hull efficiency, full integration of advanced exhaust aftertreatment systems, and a design centered around a parallel hybrid propulsion architecture, enabling zero-emissions operation during low speed harbor operations.

The vessel achieves its operational mission through a highly integrated propulsion system combining Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) and Diesel Particulate Filters (DPF) with a parallel hybrid battery propulsion system supplied by ABB Inc. The system features twin 300kW electric traction motors and a 588kW BorgWarner Energy Storage System (ESS), enabling zero-emissions operation during harbor tours and port operations.

This project serves as a demonstration of the latest commercially available marine technologies and exceeds the most rigorous emissions standards currently in force in North America, including the most recent CARB harbor craft rules. Funding support is provided through CARB’s Advanced Technology Demonstration and Pilot Projects grant for the Los Angeles Marine Emission Reduction (LA MER) Project, administered by the Port of Los Angeles (City of Los Angeles Harbor Department). The vessel establishes a new benchmark in maritime innovation as a first-of-its-kind, multi-purpose monohull operating as a USCG Subchapter K passenger vessel, certified for “Limited Coastwise” service and outfitted with advanced data collection and monitoring capabilities. Its customized design provides Harbor Breeze Cruises with exceptional operational flexibility while integrating advanced technology throughout the vessel.

The vessel features multiple passenger decks, a custom stadium-style seating platform on the bow, and a total capacity of up to 350 passengers. All American Marine previously built and delivered two vessels for Harbor Breeze Cruises,Triumphant and La Espada, and is continuing its long-standing partnership with the operator. Studio Sculli, the Italian design house, provided the distinctive exterior and interior styling for this next-generation vessel.

The project team represents the leading edge of maritime innovation, combining expertise across design, construction, propulsion, and systems integration. The vessel is powered by twin MAN D2862 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Tier 4 diesel engines supplied by Northern Lights, driving fixed-pitch propellers through a remotely mounted Reintjes gearbox provided by Karl Senner Inc. The vessel offers four distinct operational modes: conventional diesel propulsion, fully electric zero-emissions propulsion, underway battery charging, and stationary shoreside battery charging. This propulsion package allows the vessel to achieve substantial emissions reductions while maintaining performance and efficiency for longer routes.