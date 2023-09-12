All American Marine Delivers New Vessel for Hawaii Dolphin Tours

Bellingham, Wash. boatbuilder All American Marine (AAM) has delivered a new tour and dive vessel for Hawaii Dolphin Tours based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The highly customized vessel 50- by 17-foot Poseidon features a semi-displacement aluminum catamaran hull developed by Nic de Waal of Teknicraft Design in Auckland, New Zealand and was constructed to USCG (US Coast Guard) Subchapter T regulations in AAM’s facility on Bellingham Bay. The new vessel started operations this week in Oahu, adding add capacity to Hawaii Dolphin’s range of snorkel and tour vessel trips.

According to its builder, the 70-passenger newbuild is fuel efficient at cruising speeds as well comfortable during tours and snorkel operations, with a unique hull that provides a cushioned effect when encountering waves. The vessel's propulsion package includes twin Cummins QSB 6.7 SL-SW engines, rated at 355 mhp at 3,000 rpm, driving fixed-pitch propellers.

Poseidon's open-air concept vessel was designed for efficient operations while offering views from all 70 seats, with wrap-around views on the main and upper decks. A built-in slide and customized boarding ladders allow passengers to slide into the Hawaiian waters and quickly get back aboard. Helm stations on both the main deck and upper decks give the Poseidon’s captain optimal viewing angles.

“We knew that All American Marine was the best builder when it came time to build a new custom boat for our tour operation. Our experience during the project design and construction has been excellent. We are excited to improve our guests’ experience and to enhance our tour operations in Oahu. AAM has made our long-term goals a reality," said Yuriko Iruka, owner of Hawaii Dolphin, which offers eco-conscious marine life sightseeing and snorkel tours in Oahu, Hawaii.

“All American Marine is committed to creating a long-term win-win situation for each of our customers. From passenger ferries to unique and customized tour vessels, like Poseidon, we strive to make their operations successful by building quality boats at a fair price and supporting our customer’s needs,” said Ron Wille, All American Marine President & COO. “We are excited to deliver this vessel to Hawaii Dolphin Tours and to be a part of their growing operations for years to come."