World’s Largest Sailing Ships to include Brunvoll Propulsion

Chantiers de l’Atlantique selected Brunvoll as the supplier of main propulsion for Orient Express Silenseas’s new cruise ships, which are going to become the world’s largest sailing ships. The order is for two vessels, with another two as option.

The delivery from Brunvoll is a propulsion system consisting of a twin-screw configuration with a controllable pitch propeller with a diameter of 3.9 meters. The propellers are designed to be fully feathering to limit drag while sailing. The propellers will have direct electrical drive, where Brunvoll will supply their Thrust-OD Box, which works as a thrust bearing with a hydraulic system for the controllable pitch propellers.

Orient Express is known as a pioneer within luxury train travel but has now set out to conquer the seven seas with the Silenseas.

The sailing cruise ships will measure 220 meters long outfitted with three sail masts at a height of more than 100 meters and a surface area of 1,500 square meters each. All together there will be 54 cabins with an average size of 70 square meters.