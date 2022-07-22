All American Marine Delivers Whale-watching Vessel to Puget Sound Express

Bellingham, Wash. shipbuilder All American Marine (AAM) has delivered the new whale-watching vessel Swiftsure to Puget Sound Express (PSE).

The vessel was modeled after the All American Marine built and Teknicraft designed Saratoga, delivered in the Spring of 2018. The larger 77’ Swiftsure will maintain performance while adding space to Puget Sound Express’ whale watch and eco-tourism business, the builder said.

The 150-passenger, semi-displacement catamaran hull for this vessel was developed by Nic de Waal of Teknicraft Design in Auckland, New Zealand. The design integrates the signature Teknicraft symmetrical and asymmetrical combined hull shape, bow wave piercer, and an innovative, dynamic hydrofoil system. This advanced hull shape was custom-designed using digital modeling and Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) analysis. The hull design is complemented by Teknicraft’s signature integration of a wave piercer positioned between the catamaran sponsons to break up wave action and ensures reduced drag while enhancing passenger comfort. The vessel’s design offers all passengers a smooth ride and comfort as the hull provides a cushioned effect when encountering waves.

“This is another very special occasion for Puget Sound Express,” said co-owner Peter Hanke. “The Swiftsure is the third boat that we have had the opportunity to build with All American Marine. Once again, this vessel has exceeded all performance expectations while incorporating EPA Tier III engines. Despite numerous supply chain challenges during the construction process, All American still delivered this exceptional vessel on time and on budget. They listened to us, and as they did on the first two vessels, met or exceeded our needs. We’re excited for our customers to enjoy the Puget Sound onboard Swiftsure.”

The “USCG Subchapter T” certified, high-speed catamaran has two asymmetrical semi-planing hulls, and an adjustable aluminum midship hydrofoil plus two aluminum aft foils, which allow the boat to achieve top speeds of 40+ knots. This design, coupled with finely tuned, wave-piercing eco bows, enables the boat to travel through both calm and rough water at full cruising speed, while keeping underwater noise to a minimum, AAM said.

The Swiftsure was designed from top to bottom for low fuel consumption at high speeds, a critical factor to the success of the daily whale watch tours originating out of Edmonds, Wash. The vessel also utilizes four Hamilton Jet HJ364 water jets, complete with the Hamilton Jet control system. “We’ve done many years of research to develop a vessel design that’s particularly low-wake, due in large part to our unique hydrofoil system that doesn’t displace as much water and create waves as is the case with traditional hull design,” said designer Nic de Waal.

The vessel is powered by four Scania Di 16 082M engines with a rating of 800 mhp at 2,300 RPMs. The soundproofing details in the engine room ensure that the passenger cabin is quiet and comfortable throughout the ride. The interior of the vessel is finished with cutting-edge materials, including recyclable Ayres aluminum honeycomb wall panels and recyclable Dampa aluminum ceiling tiles with acoustic insulation that span the main cabin as well as the interior cabin on the second deck. Other amenities include ADA-friendly accommodation spaces, comfortable Beurteaux seating, three restrooms, and an extended galley complete with a full-service bar for passengers. The Swiftsure is also equipped with seven HDTVs and a premium sound system with speakers inside and out for a fully immersive experience throughout the vessel’s journey.