American Maritime Partnership Announces New Leadership Team

The American Maritime Partnership (AMP) announced the election of new leadership for the organization. Jennifer Carpenter takes the helm as president, and, in doing so, becomes the first woman to lead the organization. She is joined by vice president Sara Fuentes and James “Jim” Weakley who will serve the dual role of secretary and treasurer. Elected officers will hold their positions for a two-year term.

“AMP plays a pivotal role in championing the strength and vitality of our domestic maritime industry, and I am proud to continue to drive our industry forward into the future,” said Jennifer Carpenter. “This industry is led by 650,000 American men and women who are committed to ensuring a reliable supply chain, reducing our dependence on China, dredging new channels for trade, building next-generation vessels, constructing the next great American energy industry, and supporting our military in times of war.”

Carpenter has been engaged in fighting for the men and women of America’s inland waterways for over 33 years at the American Waterways Operators. In her role, Carpenter has worked collaboratively with hundreds of industry stakeholders, the United States Coast Guard, and members of Congress to support the nation’s tugboat, towboat and barge industry. Jennifer Carpenter will continue to serve as President and CEO of the AWO.

Sara Fuentes will expand from her previous role as Secretary and Treasurer of the AMP, to support the coalition’s government affairs outreach. She will continue to serve as Vice President of the Transportation Institute. She also serves as a leader with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute, the Navy League of the United States and the Propeller Club - Port of Washington D.C.

“I am honored to continue to work with the AMP team to promote a strong U.S.-built, owned and crewed fleet, which is integral to our national security and economic prosperity,” said Sara Fuentes. “As we navigate 2024, I look forward to fostering collaboration, innovation, and a robust future for America as a whole through American Maritime.”

Jim Weakley, President of the Lake Carriers Association and Coast Guard veteran will join the AMP leadership team to bring his years of experience with the “America's Third Coast” to a national stage while continuing to advocate for the Great Lakes. Weakley will continue to serve as president of the LCA, which he has held since 2003.

“The Great Lakes alone move 90 million tons of cargo annually that are the foundation of American industry, infrastructure and energy, thanks to critical laws like the Jones Act,” said Jim Weakley. “For AMP, I will continue to focus on the improvement of our industry and join with my fellow AMP leaders to support American security and prosperity.”